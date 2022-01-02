Who is Casey DeSantis, Ron DeSantis’ wife?

Casey DeSantis is Ron DeSantis’ wife.

CASEY DeSantis has been married to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for over a decade.

Ron and Casey have three children together.

Ron DeSantis announced on October 4, 2021 that his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only my unwavering support, but also that of our entire family, as well as prayers and well wishes from Floridians all over the state.”

“Casey is a fighter who will never, never, never give up,” DeSantis said.

Since her husband became governor of Florida in 2019, Casey DeSantis has served as the first lady of the state.

In an interview a few months after her husband assumed office, she discussed their new roles and raising Madison, Mason, and Mamie.

Young children are living in the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee for the first time in five decades.

Casey DeSantis told Tallahassee magazine, “We’re just going to make sure they don’t destroy any of Florida’s irreplaceable history, because there are so many wonderful, neat artifacts around.”

“When you enter the dining room, you’ll notice items from the USS Florida.

You should see the late-nineteenth-century wallpaper; I don’t think an orange crayon would go well with it.”

Casey DeSantis is a former news anchor and host on television.

She was born in Ohio and graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree.

When she was working as a television news reporter in Florida, she met Ron DeSantis through the game of golf.

In 2018, she told First Coast News that they met at the University of North Florida’s driving range off Kernan.

“I kept looking over my shoulder because my swing was so bad that I wanted the bucket of balls that someone had left.”

“I needed every bit of practice I could get.”

Ron is standing behind me as I look behind me.

He believes I’m staring him down.

“I was really concentrating on the balls.”

To cut a long story short, we began talking and that’s how we met.”

“He’s always been a guy who’s been pushing me in the right direction to succeed and I think that’s very special,” she said of her husband when asked about him by the station.

“He does a good job,” she continued.

When he gets the chance to be at home, I really appreciate the work he does.”

They tied the knot in 2010.

People have been accusing the governor of going missing in recent weeks as coronavirus cases have risen in his state.

