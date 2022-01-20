Who is ‘David’ Robert Hendy-Freegard, the Puppet Master?

A new Netflix documentary will detail the crimes of British conman Robert Hendy-Freegard, who made £1 million by impersonating an MI5 agent.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new series.

Robert Hendy-Freegard, also known as ‘David,’ is a British bartender, car salesman, conman, and impostor.

He pretended to be an MI5 agent in order to dupe several people into going underground for fear of IRA assassination.

After gaining the trust of his victims, Robert would separate them from their families and friends and use deception to extract money.

Robert Hendy-Freegard is referred to as David by the family of Sandra Clifton, who chose to stay with him in other parts of the film.

Blackfriars Crown Court found him guilty of two counts of kidnapping, ten counts of theft, and eight counts of deception on June 23, 2005, after an eight-month trial.

He was given a life sentence on September 6, 2005.

According to the BBC, Hendy-Freegard won his appeal against his kidnapping convictions on April 25, 2007.

Although his life sentence was revoked, he was still sentenced to nine years in prison for the other crimes.

According to the BBC article, he was scheduled to be released by the end of 2007 due to remission, implying that he served much less than nine years.

In May 2009, he was released.

It is unknown where Freegard is.

Sandra remains with Freegard and communicates with her children on a regular basis, but she has not revealed their whereabouts.

In 2002, Scotland Yard and the FBI collaborated to track down Hendy-Freegard through a sting operation.

He had been plotting against his American girlfriend, a child psychologist, at the time.

The American psychologist’s parents’ phone was bugged by the FBI.

Her mother told Hendy-Freegard during one conversation that she would give him £10,000 in person.

Hendy-Freegard ran into his mother at Heathrow Airport, where he was apprehended by the police.

Hendy-Freegard denied all charges, claiming they were part of a plot against him, and he continued to tell the same story during his subsequent trial.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2005 for two counts of kidnapping, ten counts of theft, and eight counts of deception.

Robert Hendy-Freegard, on the other hand, appealed his kidnapping convictions two years later and was successful.

He was released from prison in 2009 after his life sentence was revoked.

Hendy-Freegard pretended to be an MI5 agent and duped his victims into believing they were IRA assassination targets, according to the documentary.

Sophie and Jake Clifton, siblings, claim that Hendy-Freegard is currently controlling their mother Sandra, whom he began dating and moving in with in 2012.

Hendy-Freegard has categorically denied the allegations.

Sophie and… in the Netflix documentary

