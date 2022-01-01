Who is Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City?

Eric Adams is the mayor of New York City.

ERIC ADAMS is the newest mayor of New York City.

On January 1, 2022, just after midnight, Adams was sworn in at a Times Square celebration in New York City.

Adams, a 61-year-old former cop, politician, and author, was elected mayor of New York City in 2022.

He has served as the 18th Borough President of Brooklyn since 2014.

Adams earned a Master’s degree in public administration from Marist College after graduating from the New York City Police Academy in 1984.

Before entering politics, Adams worked as a NYC cop for 22 years.

Adams was beaten by police officers in a precinct basement when he was just 15 years old, according to his website.

He decided to join the academy in order to effect change.

He founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group focused on combating injustices between Black members of the community and the NYC Police Department, after joining the force.

Adams is one of six children raised by a single mother in Jamaica, Queens.

During the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, Eric Adams was sworn in as mayor on January 1, 2022.

Adams took his oath as the new mayor of New York City after the ball dropped at midnight.

Adams spoke about how he plans to deal with the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases after arriving at work on Saturday morning.

“I’d like an analysis of our sick count.”

According to ABC7, Adams said, “I’m going to meet with the top staff members, and I want to see where we are right now around COVID and DOC, NYPD, and DOE.”

“And I want to make sure we have a real plan in place for Monday for testing and analysis of the number of students we expect to show up in school, and just get that real plan in place for Monday because schools will be open,” she says.

He also expressed his desire for New Yorkers to see him as a member of their community.

“I’m excited to prove to New Yorkers that I’m one of them.”

He explained, “I take the train, I’m going to work long hours, no one in this city is going to outwork me because they trusted me.”

“I can feel the energy of New Yorkers as I walk around the city.”

You know, there’s a new hope that I’m seeing that’s incredible; there’s a sense of, ‘You know, Eric, we’re going to give you the support you need,’ and you saw the excitement that we now have someone who has gone…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.