Who is Jamie Lynn Spears, and how did Britney Spears and her sister get into a feud over a book interview?

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have been embroiled in a public feud over comments made by Britney’s younger sister in interviews.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, has spoken out about their tumultuous relationship in interviews following the release of her new book.

The 30-year-old is best known for her role as Zoey Brooks on the Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101.

Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship under their father, Jamie Spears, named her as a trustee in 2018.

Fans of Britney Spears have reacted angrily to comments Jamie Lynn made about her sister in a high-profile interview, escalating into a public feud – here’s everything you need to know.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the Zoey 101 actress discussed her family relationships, including one with Britney Spears.

She was on hand to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which she said was inspired by her daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, saying, “It was really important to me, first and foremost, to honor my voice.”

Jamie Lynn stated that she “adored” Britney and regarded her as a “mother figure.”

Britney’s behavior was described as “erratic” and “spiraling” in her book, and she claimed that her sister once pulled out a knife and locked the two of them in a room together.

“Jamie Lynn…congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW…I’ve never been around you with a knife or would I ever think to do such!!!” Britney wrote on social media after the interview.

Britney wrote an open letter to her sister two days later, saying she loves and admires her and knows her “true heart better than anyone.”

Jamie Lynn went on to recall her older sister’s breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2002.

She said she still “cries” because her “sister was so sad” during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what,” Britney said again on social media.

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears? How a feud developed between Britney Spears and her sister over a book interview