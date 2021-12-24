Who is Jon Snow and how much money does he have?

Jon Snow is one of the most well-known faces on British television after 32 years at Channel 4 News.

Following his successful tenure as the channel’s news anchor, here are some facts about him, including his net worth.

Jon Snow, 71, is a veteran newscaster who has been the main anchorman on Channel 4 News since 1989 and has previously worked for ITN in a variety of journalism roles.

Throughout his career, he has repeatedly courted controversy and been chastised for alleged left-wing bias.

In 1947, he was born to a Bishop and a pianist in Adringley, Sussex.

General Sir Thomas D’Oyly Snow, a key figure on the Western Front during WWI, was his paternal grandfather.

Snow’s famous relatives include BBC news anchor Peter Snow and his TV historian son Dan.

He attended St Edward’s School in Oxford as a child before volunteering as a teacher in Uganda for a year at the age of 18.

In 1976, when he was just starting out as a reporter, he claims he turned down a British Intelligence offer to spy on “left-wing people” on television.

In 1983, Snow joined ITN as a Washington correspondent before moving to the front of Channel 4 news in 1989.

Madeleine Colvin, his 35-year ex-partner, has two daughters with him.

Snow married Precious Lunga, a Zimbabwean academic who is 27 years his junior, in 2010.

The journalist has a net worth of £8.7 million, according to NetWorthList.

Jon Snow announced on April 29, 2021 that he would be leaving Channel 4 as a news reporter after “three incredible decades” with the network.

According to a statement from Channel 4, he will now “lead longer-form projects… and represent the channel in other matters.”

“I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish,” Jon said in a statement, “but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the show.”

“It’s given me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories I’ve had to report, and joy in others, but most importantly, it’s given me community in working with the most incredible group of people who are united by intellect, humour, and understanding.”

“By working together, we’ve created a fantastic service.”

I’m proud to have contributed to Channel 4 News, let alone to have hosted it for 32 years.

New adventures and challenges excite me.”

