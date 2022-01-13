Who is Jonathan Van-Tam’s wife, and do they have kids?

Who is Jonathan Van-Tam’s wife and do they have children?

JONATHAN Van-Tam has informed the Department of Health that he will be resigning.

Mr Van-Tam, also known as JVT, was appointed as England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer in October 2017 and is known for his colorful metaphors during the government’s coronavirus press conferences.

Karen Van-Tam, Jonathan’s wife, was a nurse in the past.

Her age and background are both unknown.

Van-Tam has become one of the most trusted voices in the Downing Street coronavirus press briefings, known for his colorful metaphors and plain English.

He had been on secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham since 2017, and will start a new job as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences in March.

According to the Independent, he uses Karen as a sounding board for his speeches, in which he attempts to “turn medicine into stories.”

He told the newspaper that before sharing his metaphors with television viewers, he tests them on his wife.

JVT is married to Karen and they have three children.

According to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, he lives at home with his two sons, and his daughter has moved out.

His children and family life are largely unknown.

He told Lincolnshire Pride in an interview that he enjoys raising his children in the county.

“I enjoy living in Lincolnshire; it’s a great place to raise my two boys,” he told the local paper.

“Now that my daughter has left home, I’m looking forward to a little normalcy. I’m the type of person who prefers to live quietly.”

“I believe everyone can relate to that sentiment.”

JVT grew up in a small village outside of Boston, Lincolnshire, where he still resides today.

Van-Tam continues to live in the county, commuting to London and Nottingham, where he holds an academic position.

His teaching responsibilities have been reduced to one day per week, but he still publishes 8-9 research papers per year and supervises postgraduate students.