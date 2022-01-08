Who is Justin Johnson, the murder suspect in the case of Young Dolph?

RAPPER Young Dolph was shot and killed in a Memphis cookie shop on November 17, 2021.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Twitter that a suspect in the Young Dolph murder case is wanted.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, suspect Justin Johnson announced on his Instagram account that he would be turning himself in to the police in connection with claims that he was involved in the unsolved Young Dolph case.

“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” Johnson writes.

Despite his statement that he would wait until Monday to turn himself in, his whereabouts are unknown, and the police are still actively searching for him.

“(hashtag)TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, andamp; Theft of Property (dollar)10,000-(dollar)60,000,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted on January 5, 2022 about a suspect in the Dolph case.

“He should be regarded as dangerous and armed.”

Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.”

The murder suspect was also profiled by WREG Memphis.

Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on November 17th, according to a press release.

“Police have issued a first-degree murder warrant for Johnson.

Johnson is also wanted for violating a federal supervised release order.”

In their social media post, they also included a physical description of him.

“(hashtag)TNMostWanted fugitive Justin Johnson is 23 years old, stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 190 pounds.

His eyes are brown, and he has black hair.”

When he was shot and killed outside a local cookie shop in Memphis at the age of 36, the late rapper was 36 years old.

Like many other famous artists, Dolph was born in Chicago, Illinois.

King of Memphis, his debut studio album, was released in 2016.

On the Billboard 200, the album reached number 49.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dolph, 36, was worth $3.2 million at the time of his death.

Many fans mourned the musician on social media after his death in November of 2021.

One user wrote, “They say you dead, I hope not,” while another said, “Damn rip.”

“Please don’t abandon us,” wrote another.

“It’s better if the news isn’t true.”

Dolph was a cousin of Juice WRLD, the late rapper who died of an accidental overdose.