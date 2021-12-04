Who is Kentucky’s Representative?

THOMAS MASSIE is an American politician who has served in the House of Representatives since 2012, representing Kentucky.

Massie served as the Judge Executive of Lewis County prior to becoming a United States Representative.

Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep. Rep

Thomas Massie grew up in Vanceburg, Kentucky, before attending MIT.

Massie graduated with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering.

Massie founded SensAble Technologies, Inc. while still in school, with the goal of allowing people to interact with computers using their sense of touch.

His hardware and software are now used to design automobiles, jewelry, shoes, dental prosthetics, and even reconstructive implants for wounded soldiers, according to his website.

Massie served as the Judge Executive of Lewis County, Kentucky, from 2010 to 2012.

Massie defeated State Representative Alecia Webb-Edgington and Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore for the Republican nomination for the Kentucky representative seat on May 22, 2012.

He was sworn into Congress in November of the same year.

Rep. :

Rhonda Howard, Thomas Massie’s high school sweetheart, is his wife.

Both Rhonda and Massie graduated from MIT with engineering degrees in 1995, two years after Massie.

She assisted Massie in developing the SensAble Technologies Inc. technology.

They reportedly moved back to Kentucky together in 2003, where they now live with their four children on a cattle farm.

Massie mentioned on his congressional website that his family lives in a home with multiple power sources.

“I designed and built my own house, which uses a combination of solar, geothermal, propane, and wood to generate all of its own power,” he wrote.

“Snow is a real factor when you’re off the grid and using solar,” Massie added in a 2019 post to his social media.

“Unlike the solar panels on my roof, I designed these ground-based solar panel mounts to be fully adjustable, all the way to’snow mode,’ which is vertical and prevents snow accumulation.”

According to Open Secrets, the representative’s net worth in 2016 was estimated to be around (dollar)5.8 million.

As of 2021, there is no information about Rep.

The current net worth of Thomas Massie is unknown.

He is expected to be a multi-millionaire, however.

SensAble Technologies Inc. is a company he founded.

According to the MIT newspaper The Tech, the company “has raised over (dollar)40 million in venture capital funding and developed a number of important patents.”

According to Heavy, Massie and his wife also own a registered cattle farm worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Howard Massie Farms LLC is the name of the company, and it is described as…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.