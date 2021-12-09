Who is Lara Lettice Johnson, Boris Johnson’s oldest daughter?

Lara Lettice, Boris Johnson’s oldest daughter, is who she is.

Boris Johnson’s eldest daughter, Lara Lettice Johnson-Wheeler, is the Prime Minister’s eldest daughter.

Lara has made a name for herself as a successful arts and fashion journalist.

Johnson’s second wife Marina Wheeler is the mother of Lara, who was born on June 12, 1993.

She was conceived prior to Johnson and Wheeler’s 1993 wedding.

Lara studied Latin and comparative literature at St Andrew’s University, which costs £33,000 per year.

Since then, she’s worked as a writer, editor, and broadcaster.

Lara has contributed to The Spectator and British Vogue, as well as the Evening Standard’s arts review section.

She was also a former features editor at SHOWStudio, an online style magazine.

In 2016, she launched (un)fold magazine, a publication that examines the “correlation between mental health and creativity.”

She modeled Rigby andamp; Peller shapewear for a feature on body positivity in the September 2021 issue of Tatler.

Johnson married barrister Marina Wheeler, who is the mother of four of his children, after divorcing his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

She is the eldest daughter of Sir Charles Wheeler, a BBC correspondent, and Dip Singh, his Indian wife.

Before attending Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam College, Wheeler attended the European School of Brussels.

She became friends with Johnson while at the European School.

Johnson and Wheeler married on May 8, 1993, just 12 days after his first divorce, according to reports.

She was appointed to the Queen’s Council in 2016 and focuses on public law and human rights.

After he was caught having an affair with Conservative PR guru Carrie Symonds, their marriage was rocked, and they announced their separation in 2018.

On Valentine’s Day, he was photographed enjoying a romantic dinner with the former Tory aide.

Lara, their eldest daughter, called her father a “selfish b*****d” as a result of the affair.

Boris’ cheating was cited as the reason for Marina and Boris’ divorce in May 2020.