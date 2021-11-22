Who is Larry Hoover, exactly?

Larry Hoover, who is he?

LARRY Hoover, who was convicted of murder in 1975, is now fighting for his freedom.

A Free Larry Hoover benefit concert is being held by rappers Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Drake to raise money for Hoover’s release from prison.

Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples’ founder, was accused of murdering a rival drug dealer in 1973.

He was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison, but is now fighting to be released from the ADX Florence prison facility in Colorado.

Hoover was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and moved to Chicago, Illinois, with his parents when he was four years old, before turning to gang life at the age of thirteen.

He began by stealing and mugging, but as he grew older, his crimes progressed to include assaults and shootings.

On February 26, 1973, Hoover and another Gangster Disciple member, Andrew Howard, assassinated William Young and another Gangster Disciple member.

Hoover began to gather followers while imprisoned at Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois, but the authorities saw this as a positive.

Hoover made it a requirement for Gangster Disciple members to obtain an education, learn a trade, and improve their social standing.

In 1995, however, Hoover was charged with drug conspiracy following an undercover investigation.

He was found guilty in 1997 and is currently serving six life sentences at the Florence, Colorado-based United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility.

Drake and Kanye West have put their differences aside to perform at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover, a convicted murderer.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Kanye West said in a statement.

West requested Hoover’s release from then-President Donald Trump in 2018, but his request was denied.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the concert on December 5th.

The concert is described as a “historic” event that will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform,” according to the event page.

On November 22, at 10 a.m. PT, tickets for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert went on sale.

