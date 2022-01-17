Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and who is James Coyle, his husband?

What is the relationship between Lord Ivar Mountbatten and James Coyle?

LORD Ivar has known Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, for a long time and is the godfather of his eldest daughter Louise.

The Lord is the first member of the Royal family to come out as gay, and he and his husband have been married since 2018.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is a British aristocrat, farmer, and businessman, and Queen Elizabeth II’s third cousin once removed.

He is the younger son of David Mountbatten, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven, and Janet Mountbatten, and was born on March 9, 1963, in London.

His great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, is a direct descendant of Catherine the Great, Alexander Pushkin, and Queen Victoria.

Lord Ivar was educated at Gordonstoun School in Scotland, the same school where Prince Philip and Prince Charles attended, and graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont with a Bachelor’s degree.

He announced his relationship with James Coyle in September 2016, making him the first member of the Royal family to be openly in a same-sex relationship.

Lord Ivar has three daughters with Penelope Thompson, whom he married in April 1994 in Clare, Suffolk: Ella, Alexandra, and Louise.

The couple split up in September 2010 and divorced in November 2011, but they are still close friends.

He is a 58-year-old aristocrat.

Ivar’s total net worth is estimated to be around £6 million.

Bridwell Park, a 117-acre country estate in Devon that serves as a wedding venue, is owned by the businessman.

The estate is a Grade-I listed building worth around £5 million.

“By profession, Ivar was a geologist who lived and worked in the jungle,” he says.

Glasgow native James Coyle is the director of airline cabin services.

After meeting at a ski resort in Verbier, Lord Ivar and James married in 2018 in a private chapel at Bridwell Park.

Lord Ivar’s ex-wife Penny gave him away at a lavish reception attended by 60 family and friends.

Lord Ivar joked that he, Penny, and James are a “funny threesome” who have formed a close bond.

“Ivar is a lot more relaxed these days,” Penny explained.

“He’s a lot nicer.”

He’s progressed into a fantastic chef.”

Lord Ivar acknowledges that he has known he is gay since he was a child, but has struggled to tell his parents.

“In 20 years, people will be perplexed as to how we came to have such conversations, and they will wonder, ‘What’s the big deal?'”

“However, it was a big deal for our generation.”