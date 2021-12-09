Who is Marina Wheeler, Boris Johnson’s ex-wife?

Following a series of affairs, BORIS Johnson divorced his second wife, QC Marina Wheeler, in May 2020.

Ms Marina Wheeler, 57, a mother of four, filed for an absolute decree in February to end her 27-year marriage, and the divorce was finalized in May.

Marina Wheeler is a half-English, half-Indian woman who was born in Berlin, Germany.

Sir Charles Wheeler, a journalist and broadcaster, is her father.

Marina received her education at the European School in Brussels, where she met her future husband, Boris Johnson.

Marina went on to Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge University, in the 1980s, where she wrote for the student magazine.

Shirin Wheeler, her sister, works for the European Union as a spokeswoman.

In May 2019, she revealed she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer, just as her ex-husband announced his candidacy for Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson, a lawyer and mother of four, married her childhood friend in 1993, but the couple divorced after she accused him of cheating on her.

She has revealed that her sister and the four children she shares with Boris helped her get through the illness. She is now 57 and cancer-free.

Marina returned to Brussels after finishing her studies at Cambridge and worked there for four years.

She returned to London after being called to the bar in 1987.

Marina concentrates on public law and human rights in her practice as a barrister.

As a QC, she “took silk” in February 2016.

Marina married Boris Johnson in 1993, after they reconnected while he was working for The Daily Telegraph as a reporter.

Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo were the couple’s first four children.

Boris is married to Marina for the second time.

He married Allegra Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of art historian William Mostyn-Owen and Italian writer Gaia Servadio, in his first marriage.

Six years after they married, their marriage was dissolved in 1993.

BoJo is now married to Carrie Symonds, a former Tory spin doctor, and they have two children, Wilfred and a new baby girl.

On February 18, 2020, two years after they agreed to separate, the couple reached a divorce settlement.

At London’s Central Family Court, the PM reached a financial settlement.

The agreement’s specifics have yet to be revealed.

Boris and high-flying QC Marina, 55, married in 1993 but divorced in 2018 due to his infidelity.

He started dating Carrie Symonds, 32, and the couple’s son Wilfred Lawrie was born in April 2020.

Petronella Wyatt, BoJo’s former mistress, claims he’s a “loner” who once complained that “men shouldn’t be…

