Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene, and where did she come from?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican Party member and a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, is a well-known politician.

For misinformation violations, her Twitter account was recently permanently suspended.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, was born in 1974 in Milledgeville, Georgia.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia in 1996.

Greene, also known as MTG, is a politician and businesswoman from the United States.

She was a part-time coach at an Alpharetta CrossFit gym before being elected as a US representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district in 2021.

She and Travis Mayer, another CrossFit athlete, co-founded a CrossFit gym in Alpharetta in 2013.

She did, however, leave the company in early 2017.

During the Republican presidential primaries in 2016, Greene got involved in politics.

Greene is known for her support for former President Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

In response to claims that Trump’s 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, Greene tweeted last year that there was “MASS voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American regardless of political party.”

Greene’s Twitter account was recently permanently suspended, as he is no stranger to being kicked off the social media platform.

Multiple times, the politician’s controversial tweets from her personal Twitter account, @mtgreenee, have been flagged.

Greene, for example, tweeted on August 9, 2021 that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines,” prompting Twitter to temporarily suspend her account and label the tweet misleading.

Her account, however, was officially, permanently suspended on January 2, 2022 “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” according to a Twitter spokesperson.

Her congressional account @RepMTG, on the other hand, is still active.

