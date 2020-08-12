Who Is Marjorie Taylor Greene? QAnon Supporter Wins Georgia Primary Runoff, Faces No Opposition In November

President Trump on Wednesday not only congratulated QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene on her Georgia congressional nomination but praised her as a rising star in the Republican party.

Greene beat neurosurgeon John Cowan in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She faces no opposition on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Greene was denounced by party officials after a campaign video surfaced on Facebook in which she expressed racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.

Ranking Republican officials have called Greene’s comments “appalling” and “disgusting.”

“So the Republican establishment was against me. The DC swamp has been against me. And the lying fake news media hates my guts,” Greene said in her victory speech. “Yep, it’s a badge of honor.”

She also pledged to kick House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of Congress, calling her a b—-.

Greene has adopted all of Trump’s talking points, calling the mainstream news media the “enemy of the people,” decrying antifa and Black Lives Matter, and accusing the Democrats of being socialists.

Greene is one of 20 Republican supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory running for Congress this cycle, a Media Matters count shows.

The baseless theory posits there’s a deep state cabal of Satanist pedophiles in the government working to against Trump. Q followers have an almost messianic appreciation of Trump. Q has predicted Trump will eventually reveal the mass arrest of Washington figures, accusing them of everything from a global child sex ring to the killing of a Democratic National Committee staffer. Trump has retweeted more than 130 references to QAnon-related claims.

“This is a community who is intensely, intensely devoted to Trump, to the extent that they see him as the savior of mankind,” Travis View, a QAnon researcher, told Politico. “It’s certainly advantageous to have a community of people who will never, ever, find any fault in you whatsoever, and will work to defend you, and advocate [for]you, and would even spread conspiracy theories that defend you, online.”

Supporters have been tied to acts of violence, and the FBI has characterized QAnon as a possible domestic terrorism threat.

Greene has posted supportive comments on QAnon on both Facebook and Twitter, and appeared in a video, calling Q, who first surfaced on 4chan in 2017, a patriot and has said the theory is something to which it is worth paying attention.