Cuffe Biden Owens’ wife, Meghan O’Toole King, is…

Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s nephew, married Meghan O’Toole King, former star of the Real Housewives of Orange County, in a small backyard ceremony on October 11.

Despite marrying after only a few weeks together, the couple announced their split just two months later.

King, 37, was previously married to Jim Edmonds, 51, a retired major league baseball player, and was best known for her role on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

In 2019, they filed for divorce, which was finalized in May 2021.

Edmonds and King have three children together: daughter Aspen, four, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, three.

After allegations surfaced that Edmonds was having an affair while King was pregnant with their twins, the couple divorced.

In response to King’s allegations, Edmonds denied them in an Instagram post in October 2019.

In the same month, King wrote on her blog about her ex-husband’s “months-long sexting affair.”

“To be clear, I have no idea if Jim slept with our babysitter or if they were just hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” King wrote on her blog on October 29, 2019.

“I’ve been back and forth with my thoughts for a few days, but as I write this, I don’t believe he did; however, I still don’t understand why he’d lie.

“And why would she lie?” says the narrator.

Prior to her marriage to Edmonds, King was married to Brad McDill, a St. Louis lawyer.

Between 2007 and 2011, I lived in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Cuffe Owens is a Los Angeles-based attorney who has kept a low profile over the years.

It wasn’t until King posted about their relationship on Instagram that word got out.

“Trying my hardest to avoid any cheesy introductions like “my main squeeze”… so just meet my man,” she captioned a photo of herself with Owens on September 25.

“You look like he gives off safe and loving vibes like something different than what you’ve had before,” one person commented.

Aside from King’s post, little is known about their relationship or when they first started seeing each other.

Owens’ family home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, served as the setting for his and King’s nuptials and marriage.

On Monday, October 11, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended their nephew’s small wedding.

The couple’s wedding was announced following a White House press release stating, “The…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.