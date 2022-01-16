Who is Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel?

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is the rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel.

The synagogue Beth Israel is on lockdown as authorities try to resolve a hostage situation.

When the suspect stormed into the building, the congregation was in the middle of their morning Shabbat service.

Since 2006, he has served as the synagogue’s full-time rabbi.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker is a Lansing, Michigan native who previously worked for Focus: HOPE, a civil and human rights organization in Detroit.

He was also the Amherst Survival Center’s assistant director.

In 1998, the rabbi received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and went on to Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

In 2006, he was ordained as a rabbi.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker is a member of the steering committee of Peace Together and is a past president of the South West Association of Reform Rabbis.

Two daughters were born to the couple.

Adena worked as a team manager at Destination Imagination for nearly seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also spent nine years as a teacher at Congregation Beth Israel.

Intergroup Dialogue in Higher Education: Meaningful Learning about Social Justice is co-authored by Adena.

According to the company’s website, she is the vice president of programs at the Multicultural Alliance, where she coordinates Camp CommUNITY.

