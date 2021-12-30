Who is Richard Autry, Kollege Kidd’s co-owner?

Richard Autry, Kollege Kidd’s co-owner, who is he?

Richard Autry is a co-founder of KollegeKidd.com, a hip-hop culture and news website.

The site also has a large audience, with 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Richard Autry is a well-known media mogul.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has previously worked at the Wall Street Journal, Toledo Press, CNTV, BGNews, and The Obsidian.

Autry is a “writer and culture influencer” in music and media, according to his Instagram bio.

Autry’s project, Kollege Kidd, has a large social media following.

The website includes current events and hot topics in hip hop, as well as social media memes.

He runs the website with his brother, Sean Autry.

Autry’s current net worth is estimated to be (dollar)1 million, according to HeightZone.

Some of Autry’s fans claim that his blog, which he started in 2011, has played an important role in his role as a hip hop culture curator.

The Kollege Kidd YouTube channel has amassed over 300,000 subscribers since its inception.

DJ Akademiks, another hip hop blogger, has compared Kollege Kidd and the Autry brothers to him.

Despite the fact that his birth date is unknown, he is thought to be in his mid-thirties.

