Who Is Sarah Cooper? Netflix Gives Viral TikTok Star A Maya Rudolph-Produced Special

Sarah Cooper is jumping from TikTok to Netflix. The comedian, known for her impersonations of President Donald Trump, will get an hourlong variety special on the streamer.

The special, titled “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” was announced Wednesday, the day after she hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC. The special also has some major star power behind it with “SNL” star Maya Rudolph producing and “Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne directing.

Per Netflix, the “Everything’s Fine” special will be a “full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”

No word on who the special guests will be, but with Rudolph and Lyonne involved, the team likely has a star-studded contact list. Additionally, Cooper has received praise for her Trump videos from celebs including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chrissy Teigen, Cher, Jerry Seinfeld and Bette Midler.

Cooper has more than 577,600 followers on TikTok and 2 million followers on Twitter. Her “How To Medical” video lip-syncing to a Trump soundbite has over 22 million views on Twitter.

Pre-TikTok fame, Cooper was born in Jamaica and moved to Maryland as a toddler. As an adult, she decided that she had to take a tech job instead of performing full time right after college.

“I couldn’t afford to pay to perform and also pay rent in New York,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “I very sadly had to accept a job at Google. For a lot of people, that [would’ve] been a huge accomplishment. It was bittersweet.” She worked at Yahoo and then Google as a user experience designer, which is where she met her husband.

She actually first went viral with a 2014 blog post that led to the publication of her first book, “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings.” She left Google in 2014 to pursue comedy full time and write.

She followed up her first book with 2018’s “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” She was also a writer and correspondent for the Stephen Colbert-executive produced pilot “Old News,” which didn’t get picked up.

Cooper started posting to TikTok in April amidst the lockdown, and she quickly went viral.

News of her Netflix special comes just a couple months after she signed with William Morris Endeavor. Cooper is also currently adapting Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” for Audible in 2021.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will release on Netflix sometime this fall.