Who is Shawn Laval Smith, the murder suspect in the case of Brianna Kupfer?

Shawn Laval Smith was named a suspect in Brianna Kupfer’s stabbing on January 18.

Kupfer was assassinated on January 13 at Croft House, a high-end furniture store in Los Angeles where she worked.

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified Laval Smith, 31, who is described as “armed and dangerous.”

“Smith has been in Pasadena, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Covina, San Diego, San Francisco, and several other locations throughout southern California,” according to a press release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“He is likely to use public transportation,” the press release stated.

“Bus stops and train platforms should be given special attention.”

