Who is Stewart Rhodes, the creator of Oath Keepers?

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of OATH Keepers, was arrested on January 13, 2022.

“You gotta declare everything that comes out of King Biden’s mouth as illegitimate – null and void from the inception because he is not a legitimate president,” he said, claiming that President Joe Biden was wrongfully elected.

Stewart Rhodes is a former Army lawyer and Army veteran.

He founded the Oath Keepers, an anti-government right-wing extremist organization.

Rhodes is the main spokesman for the Oath Keepers and worked as a lawyer in Montana.

Rhodes believes that the US will be destroyed by a global oligarchy, and that the country will be taken over by “Marxist leftists.”

He claims that undocumented immigrants are the Democratic Party’s way of gaining more voters in live stream videos posted on the group’s website.

Democrats, the group believes, will confiscate guns.

During the 2016 election, Rhodes stated that members of the Oath Keepers would “protect” Donald Trump voters from the left at polling places.

When the Covid pandemic first broke out, Rhodes urged people to do everything they could to prepare for the virus’s arrival.

“It’s critical that towns and counties do everything they can with their own resources now to prepare,” he tweeted in March.

Do not expect the state or federal governments to provide you with everything you require.”

He later reversed his position, opposing lockdowns as a means of preventing the bug’s spread.

In June, Rhodes claimed that Black Lives Matter was a communist front group whose goal was to destroy the United States.

Stewart Rhodes, the far-right Oath Keepers militia’s leader and founder, was arrested on Thursday, according to federal law enforcement officials.

In January, Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy for orchestrating a wide-ranging plot to storm the Capitol.

According to the New York Times, 6 and disrupt the certification of Joseph R Biden Jr.’s election victory.

His arrest marked a major step forward in the lengthy investigation into the Capitol attack, and it was the first time prosecutors had filed sedition charges.

According to the New York Times, Rhodes was detained before 1 p.m., according to his lawyer, Jonathon Moseley.

Since last spring, when he agreed to an interview with FBI agents in Texas against his lawyer’s advice, Rhodes has been under investigation for his role in the Capitol riots.

January 1st,

He was at the Capitol on June 6th, interacting with members of his team via smartphone and a chat program, some of whom came inside.

The Capitol, on the other hand, he did not enter.

In March 2009, following Barack Obama’s election, Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers.

In 2009, he told CNN,

