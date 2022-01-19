Who is the inventor of the sandwich?

With hundreds of different fillings to choose from, the humble sandwich has become a worldwide lunchtime staple.

But how long has it been that people have been eating food between two slices of bread, and where did it all begin?

The Earl of Sandwich is credited with the invention of the sandwich, but the idea is much older.

Many cultures, particularly those in the Eastern Mediterranean, enjoyed food sandwiched between bread slices.

In 1BC, Hillel the Elder, the first Jewish leader (rabbi), established a passover tradition by sandwiching chopped nuts, apples, and wine between two matzohs.

In the Middle Ages, huge slabs of bread called trenchers were used as plates, and then either eaten or given charitably as alms.

However, John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, is credited with coining the term “sandwich” to describe food between two slices of bread.

It’s thought he got the idea after eating pita bread as part of a mezze – a small plate of food – while traveling.

On November 24, 1862, a man named Edward Gibbon wrote a journal entry in which he describes a sandwich for the first time.

The sandwich has always appeared to be a convenient food, easy to transport and eat.

The fourth Earl of Sandwich is said to have been given salt beef sandwiched between two slices of bread because he could eat it with his hands while working.

It quickly gained popularity in London Gentlemen’s Clubs such as the Coco Tree and the Beef Steak Club, where it is said to have originated.

By the end of the 1760s, sandwiches had become more widely accepted as a late-night supper at events such as balls.

As a 19th-century supper item, sandwiches were frequently made with cold leftovers from lunch, and Charlotte Mason was one of the first to publish a sandwich recipe.

Sandwiches became very popular as a result of the early railways because they were convenient for both workers and passengers, as they were easy to eat and carry with little mess.

In response to the temperance movement, pubs and taverns began selling sandwiches to entice patrons inside.

In the United States, sandwiches took longer to gain popularity.

In 1837, Elizabeth Leslie published a cookbook in which she included a recipe for ham sandwiches.

Some people ate their sandwiches rolled up, which was an interesting observation.

When sliced white bread became available in the United States, sandwiches became popular, and by the 1920s, this bread was dubbed “sandwich bread” across the country.

