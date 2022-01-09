Who is the most popular TV villain in the United Kingdom?

Who is Britain’s all-time favorite television villain?

Who do you like to despise the most?

Over the years, we’ve seen a number of iconic villain roles on our screens.

Who do Brits think is the most iconic villain on our television screens, from Joffrey Baratheon to Simon Cowell, from the Cybermen to Janine Butcher?

Tombola, a bingo site, polled the British public to find out which villains we adore and why we root for so many of them.

3rd – [Sherlock] Moriarty

Despite being voted the best ‘baddie’ in crime dramas, Moriarty, Sherlock’s adversary, is ranked third on the list of most iconic television villains.

This criminal mastermind, who was famously played by fan favorite Andrew Scott in the hit BBC series and won him a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, does not commit crimes himself, instead using his intelligence to provide criminals with strategies for their crimes, which Sherlock must solve.

His obsession with the iconic detective stemmed from the fact that he is the only person in the world who can match his genius, thus posing a challenge to him in his riddles.

2nd – (Den Watts) Dirty Den (EastEnders)

Dirty Den, also known as Den Watts, was voted the most iconic soap-star villain by one out of every ten people polled.

Leslie Grantham’s portrayal of the ultimate London bad boy, who shockingly served ten years in prison for MURDER before landing the role, topped the list of the scariest soap villains, beating Nick Cotton, Pat Phelan, and Richard Hillman of Coronation Street.

Den had some memorable moments in Walford, including the scene in which he hands his wife Angie divorce papers, which is still the most watched television episode in history.

The Joker [Batman] is the first.

Taking control of the number one spot.

Batman’s arch-nemesis, The Joker, is the most hated villain on television, with 13 percent of the vote.

This super-villain of all super-villains first appeared in DC Comic books in the 1940s and has since appeared in a number of major films and the original TV series.

Cesar Romero, Mark Hamil, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix are just a few of the big names who have played the ‘Clown Prince of Crime.’

Also in the top ten are:

ten

Danger Mouse’s Baron Greenback.

a.

From Coronation Street, Alan Bradley.

(8)

Doctor Who’s The Master.

7. Inventive+ paraphrase

Pat Phelan is a character from Coronation Street.

6. be resourceful

Doctor Who’s Daleks

5. Make a list.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

a.

EastEnders actor Nick Cotton

I’ll never understand how neither Joffrey Baratheon nor Anne Robinson made the cut!