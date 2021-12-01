Who is the shooter at Oxford High School?

A TEEN has been charged with fatally shooting several classmates at his Michigan high school before surrendering to police.

The incident, which occurred on November 30, 2021, has left the community in a state of shock.

Due to his status as a juvenile, police have not identified the suspect.

The 15-year-old is being held in a detention facility and has been assigned to a special cell, according to Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

According to preliminary evidence, his father purchased the weapon he is accused of using on November 26.

Although he was unharmed in the shooting, he has been placed on suicide watch, with someone checking on him every 15 minutes.

While homicide and attempted homicide are the preliminary charges, cops say the prosecutor will decide whether or not the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Within three minutes of dispatching the first squad car to the scene, the suspected shooter was apprehended.

It came after video surfaced of the suspect shooter impersonating a cop while students hid in a classroom.

Police have been unable to establish a timeline of events so far, but are hopeful that as the investigation progresses, they will be able to determine a possible motive.

The suspect has since seen a lawyer and “invoked his right to remain silent,” according to the report.

On November 30, 2021, just before 1 p.m., Oakland police responded to reports of an “active shooter” at the facility, where staff and students heard gunshots.

Parents were informed that their children would be evacuated while authorities conducted a search of the area.

Seven students and one teacher were injured, in addition to the three fatalities.

According to a cop, three people are in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Within five minutes of receiving the 911 call, officers arrived on the scene and arrested the 15-year-old suspect.

When the first gunshot rang out, one student was walking from lunch.

She claimed she heard gunshots and saw a student who was bleeding.

She claimed she “just ran” after hearing five gunshots.

“He was bleeding from his arm and cheek,” the student explained.

Just send prayers to those who have been injured.

It’s just a pity.”

Three more students said they froze when they heard the first shot, but “just started running” when they heard the second one.

“It was pure chaos,” said another student.

People were getting into their vehicles out of fear of being hit.”

Savannah, a 17-year-old student, told Fox2 News that her boyfriend had said something was wrong and told her…

