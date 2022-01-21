Who is the Texas Representative?

Who is the Representative from Texas?

Henry Cuellar is a lawyer and politician who was re-elected as the Texas Representative for the 28th District in 2020.

Cuellar has been a candidate for Congress since 2005, and he is up for re-election in 2023.

Henry Cuellar is the eighth of eight children born to his parents in Laredo, Texas.

His parents met in Guerrero Viejo, Mexico, before immigrating to the United States and becoming naturalized citizens.

Cuellar’s father took advantage of his experience working on ranches in Mexico to find farmworker jobs in Utah, Idaho, and Colorado before settling in Laredo, Texas.

Cuellar says his parents instilled “a passion for education and an unwavering work ethic” in him as he grew up, according to his website.

He graduated from Laredo Community College with an Associate’s Degree and then went on to Georgetown University in Washington, DC to pursue his Bachelor’s Degree.

Cuellar earned his Bachelor’s degree, then went on to Texas A&M International University for his Master’s degree in International Trade and then to the University of Texas at Austin for his Juris Doctor and Ph.D. in Government.

Cuellar has been a member of Congress since 2005, and he was re-elected to the position in 2020.

He is a conservative democrat who describes himself as a moderate-centrist.

Cuellar’s beliefs align with those of the community, and the lone star state has plenty of pro-gun rights.

In 2019, he spoke with The New York Times in support of gun ownership in Texas.

Cuellar explained, “This isn’t New York, this is Texas.”

“So you’re talking about guns, God, and trucks,” says the narrator.

“I am for reasonable gun reform,” Cuellar said at the time, referring to the rise in school shootings.

But, unlike what they want, I’m not going to take people’s guns away.”

Cuellar was the only Democrat in Congress to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act in September 2021.

Cuellar told LMT Online, “It’s called conscience.”

“I am a devout Catholic who believes in human rights, including the right to life.

People sometimes vote based on their political (opinions), believing that this is a Democratic or Republican issue.

It’s a conscience issue for me.”

2021: Abstaining from voting on the Women’s Health Protection Act.

2021: Supported the Protecting Older Workers from Discrimination Act.

2021: Approved the American Dream and Promise Act.

2019: Supported the Equality Act.

Voted against the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act in 2018.

2017: Voted in favor of the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

