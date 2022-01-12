Who is the UK’s deputy prime minister, and who will replace Boris Johnson?

Who is the UK’s deputy prime minister, and who will take Boris Johnson’s place?

Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet in September 2021, appointing a Deputy Prime Minister, a position that had been vacant for several years.

So, who is the Prime Minister’s right-hand man?

Dominic Raab is the current Deputy Prime Minister, as well as the Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor of the United Kingdom.

When the Prime Minister is unable to carry out his or her duties, the Deputy Prime Minister serves as the acting Prime Minister and point of contact.

The last Prime Minister to have a Deputy was David Cameron.

From 2010 to 2015, he appointed Nick Clegg, the then-Liberal Democrat leader, as his deputy prime minister.

Only Atlee and Anthony Eden have ever become Prime Minister out of the nine deputy Prime Ministers.

Typically, the office holder will also hold a ministerial office.

The position is similar to that of First Secretary of State.

This office was first held by Damian Green under Theresa May, before David Lidington assumed the de facto deputy PM role.

Raab has served as a deputy for the Prime Minister before.

Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for ten days on April 5, 2020, after testing positive for coronavirus.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Raab was asked to fill in for him and take on any necessary responsibilities.

On his doctor’s advice, he took the “precautionary step.”

However, after his symptoms worsened on Monday, April 6, the PM was transferred to intensive care.

The prime minister is still in charge of the government, but Raab was in charge of the coronavirus press conference on Monday.

Only a handful of people have been formally named deputy prime minister.

The monarch appoints ministers on the advice of the prime minister.