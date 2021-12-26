Who is the wife of Archbishop Desmond Tutu?

Desmond Tutu, a South African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, died at the age of 90.

Tutu leaves behind four children and his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane.

Tutu, also known as “the Arch,” was a key figure in South African politics.

He called on the government to end apartheid and backed education and freedom in the country.

Tutu was named chair of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission by Nelson Mandela after apartheid ended in the early 1990s.

Tutu has received numerous honors for his civil and human rights work over the years.

Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent struggle against racism in South Africa.

Former US President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Tutu received a (dollar)1 million grant from the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in 2012 for his commitment to speaking truth to power.

He was awarded the Templeton Prize in 2013 for his efforts to spread love, forgiveness, and aid in the liberation of people all over the world.

Tutu had battled prostate cancer since the 1990s and had been sick for years.

Several times over the years, he was admitted to hospitals with serious infections.

On December 26th, 2021, he died at the age of 90 years.

Tutu and his 88-year-old wife Nomalizo Leah Shenxane had been married for 66 years when he died.

In July of 2015, the couple renewed their vows.

Nomalizo is a nurse, activist, and teacher from South Africa.

She is the co-founder of the South African Domestic Workers Association and the Desmond Tutu Peace Center, which she founded in 1988.

She worked as an assistant at the Universities of Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland from 1970 to 1972.

She was the director of the South African Institute of Race Relations’ Domestic Workers and Employers Project from 1976 to 1984.

In 2000, the National Louis University bestowed honorary doctorates on her and Tutu.

In 2009, the We Are Family Foundation honored her and Tutu with the Mattie JT Stepanek Peacemaker Award.

Mpho Andrea, 58, Naomi Nontombi, 60, Theresa Thandeka, in her mid-sixties, and Trevor Thamsanqa, around 65, are Tutu’s three daughters.

Many members of the South African government and admirers of Tutu’s work from around the world have expressed their condolences on social media.

“The Arch,” one Twitter user wrote.

You’ve dedicated your entire life to helping people.

You stood up for what you believed in, and your incredible legacy will live on.

“You are now free to rest in peace.”

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, sent out a series of tweets…

