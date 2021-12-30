Who is Tyger Booty?

Who exactly is Tyger Booty?

Tyger Booty, an Instagram model, is a well-known social media influencer.

Williams, a social media model from the United States, has a sizable fan base on Instagram.

Tyger Booty was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but as evidenced by her social media posts, she frequently travels to Dubai and Phuket.

She recently returned from an African trip to Ghana.

She is an Instagram and OnlyFans model with approximately 600,000 followers on her @iamtyger accounts and an influencer known for her large tiger tattoo, which inspired her Instagram moniker.

The star’s most recent post, from December 7, showed her in Accra, Ghana, wearing a nude bikini, sunglasses, and braided hair.

Over 5,700 people liked the “winter tan” post.

Despite her social media fame, the model rose to prominence after a cameo in Tyga’s Taste music video, which she promoted on her Instagram account.

The net worth of the social media personality is estimated to be (dollar)500,000.

Her date of birth is unknown to the general public, and while her age hasn’t been revealed, sources claim she’s in her forties.

She is also married, according to sources, and has a daughter with her husband.

Her husband and child’s identities have also remained unknown.

Tyger has at least one daughter, according to his Instagram account.

The model captioned photos of herself and her daughter in a swimming pool with the caption “My big baby” in August 2020.

“The gift of life,” she wrote in another of the pair’s recent posts, as she put her arm around her daughter.