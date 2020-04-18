WHO looks into report of Covid patients testing positive after negative tests

Reports from South Korea say some patients had tested positive while being considered for discharge

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is looking into reports of some Covid-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge.

On Friday South Korean officials reported that 91 patients thought to have been cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.

The Geneva-based WHO, when asked about the report from Seoul, said in a brief statement: “We are aware of these reports of individuals who have tested negative for Covid-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and then after some days testing positive again.

“We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly.”

According to the WHO’s guidelines on clinical management, a patient can be discharged from hospital after two consecutive negative results at least 24 hours apart.

Based on current studies, there is a period of about two weeks between the onset of symptoms and clinical recovery of patients with mild Covid-19, the agency said.

“We are aware that some patients are PCR-positive after they clinically recover, but we need systematic collection of samples from recovered patients to better understand how long they shed live virus,” it said.

South Korean health officials said on Friday it was unclear what was behind the trend, and epidemiological investigations were under way.

The WHO said: “As Covid-19 is a new disease, we need more epidemiological data to draw any conclusions.”

The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday and reported cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.