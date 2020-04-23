WHO official urges Lebanese to commit to general mobilization amid COVID-19 outbreak

BEIRUT, April 22 (Xinhua) — Iman Shankiti, representative of World Health Organization in Lebanon, urged on Wednesday the Lebanese to seriously commit to the general mobilization imposed by the cabinet to contain the COVID-19 spread.

“We cannot say that Lebanon has overcome the danger of the virus, and we should deal very cautiously with the current figures about the total number of infections,” Shankiti was quoted as saying by Elnashra, local independent newspaper.

Shankiti’s remarks came following her meeting with Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan to discuss the latest developments with regard to COVID-19 in Lebanon.

She said that lifting general mobilization measures must be done in a gradual way.

Lebanon has witnessed a day earlier a number of protests despite measures imposed by the cabinet to restrict movement of people.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Lebanon has reached 677 so far while the death toll stood at 21. Enditem