WHO says the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the delta variant.

WHO reports that the Omicron variant is spreading faster than the delta variant.

According to the UN health agency, the omicron variant of coronavirus has been identified in 22 countries.

The World Health Organization issued a warning on Friday, stating that the omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading at a much faster rate than the delta variant.

According to the UN agency, consistent evidence shows that omicron has a significant growth advantage over delta.

“In countries with documented community transmission, it is spreading significantly faster than the delta variant,” the WHO said.

It went on to say that “growth rate estimates in South Africa are now declining, driven largely by declining rates in Gauteng province,” which includes Johannesburg.

“It’s unclear how much of the observed rapid growth rate since November 2021 can be attributed to immune evasion or intrinsic increased transmissibility, but it’s most likely a mix of both.”

The variant B1.1.529 was designated as a variant of concern by the WHO and was given the name omicron.

“Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a large number of mutations, including 26-32 mutations in the spike protein, some of which may be associated with humoral immune escape potential and increased transmissibility,” according to the WHO.

The omicron had been found in 110 countries across all six WHO regions on February 22.

Hospitalization is only one symptom of the severity of the situation.

According to the WHO, data on the clinical severity of omicron-infected patients is increasing, but it is still limited.

“Preliminary evidence from South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Denmark suggests that omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than delta.”

“However, hospitalization risk is only one aspect of severity, which may be influenced by admission practices,” the report continued.

“More data from different countries is needed to better understand how clinical severity markers like oxygen use, mechanical ventilation, and deaths are linked to omicron.”

“At this time, it is unclear to what extent the observed reduction in hospitalization risk can be attributed to immunity from previous infections or vaccination, and to what extent omicron may be less virulent,” the study concluded.

According to preliminary data from several non-peer-reviewed studies, individuals who have received a primary vaccination series or who have had prior SARS-CoV-2 infection have lower neutralizing titers against omicron.

