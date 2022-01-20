‘Who the f*** is Liz Truss?’ say Tory voters in the safest Tory seat on Boris Johnson’s leadership rivals.

‘He’s a prat, don’t get me wrong, but everyone is entitled to a mishap,’ say constituents in Essex’s Conservative heartland.

Boris Johnson’s leadership rivals have received little support from voters in Britain’s most conservative constituency.

At the 2019 election, Castle Point, on the Essex coast, voted 76.7 percent for its Tory MP, Rebecca Harris.

The region is a stronghold for Brexit.

It has gone from being a close call between Labour and the Conservatives in 1997, when a Labour MP was elected, to a Tory majority of more than 26,000 votes.

“Honestly, I can’t think of anyone else who could have done a better job,” a cab driver waiting outside Benfleet station says.

“Our parents moved out here from the East End in the 1950s and 1960s, and Boris has done Brexit for us.”

Local laborer Steve, who doesn’t want to be identified by his last name, agrees.

“Boris Johnson walked in, he’s got the f***ing flu going around, and he’s been working nonstop,” he says.

He’s allowed to have a tantrum or a breakdown.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s a jerk, but everyone is entitled to a mishap.”

They’re all backstabbers trying to take his place.”

“He had to deal with Brexit and people voted for that,” Sean Watkins, 32, adds.

Nobody else wanted to do it, so he did it.

We voted for him, and he should be given the opportunity to do his job.”

Liz Truss, who was recently promoted to Foreign Secretary, is polling well among Tory members as the party’s next leader in informal polls.

However, she fails to pass muster in a straw poll of Canvey Island residents.

When confronted with the suggestion, Steve responds, “Who the f*** is that?”

His companion is equally as perplexed by the name.

Ms Truss was unfamiliar to no one in this Tory safe seat as they strolled through shops and beachside cafes.

Some, on the other hand, would accept anyone other than the incumbent.

“I work in retail, and Boris hasn’t been kind to us.”

“We’re trying to enforce rules that he’s set, but he can’t be bothered to follow them himself,” says Leanne Charles, a Knightswick shopping centre employee.

“To tell you the truth, I believe it should be anyone.

