WHO to have Emergency Committee meeting on Thursday, says Dr Tedros

GENEVA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) is to convene an Emergency Committee meeting Thursday on the current coronavirus outbreak, said its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a tweet on Wednesday.

“WHO is monitoring the new coronavirus outbreak every moment of every day…We will have more news following tomorrow’s Emergency Committee meeting,” read the tweet.

“The new coronavirus outbreak has spurred many countries, experts, companies and communities to take action. The world is pulling together to end the outbreak, building on lessons learned from past outbreaks,” the WHO chief tweeted.

According to him, the WHO is working 24/7 with networks of scientists, clinicians, disease trackers, governments and others to coordinate the new coronavirus response: R&D, proper public health measures, sharing data and ensuring supplies are available.

“I was struck by the determination of Chinese leadership & its people to end the new coronavirus outbreak. They are suffering the most. Their lives & economy are bearing the brunt of the outbreak as they make sacrifices to contain it. China needs the world’s solidarity & support,” he added.