WHO warns about easing quarantines

World Health Organization (WHO) warned about the early elimination of restrictions that have been imposed on citizens to stay in their homes as a measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the WHO director-general, Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, eliminating these quarantine measures if a strategic plan right now could resurface the death of many people.

“Lifting the restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The decline can be as dangerous as the rise if not properly managed. The WHO is working with affected countries on strategies to ease the restrictions gradually and safely,” he said. Tedros in one of the writings of the one published on the Organization’s portal.

For this reason, the public health officer produced guidelines for countries to consider before easing restrictions.

To consider:

Transmission is controlled Have enough medical and public health services available That the risks of outbreaks in special settings such as long-term care facilities are minimized That preventive measures exist in workplaces, schools and other places where it is essential that people go That import risks can be managed That the communities are fully aware and participate in the transition.

Although Tedros recommends these guidelines, the WHO director recognizes that every individual has a role in this pandemic in order to keep it as controlled as possible.

However, he expressed great concern about the number of infections among health professionals, since he assures that this would put everyone at risk.

It might interest you:

“Every person has a role to play in ending this pandemic. We are particularly concerned about the large number of infections reported among health workers. In some countries there are reports of more than 10 percent of infected health workers This is an alarming trend. When healthcare workers are at risk, we are all at risk. ” Indian.

Currently, in the world there are almost two million people infected with the coronavirus, according to the map of Johns Hopkins University, with the United States being the country with the most confirmed cases, exceeding half a million.