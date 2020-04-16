WHO warns Europe still in ‘the eye of the storm’ of Covid-19, as Denmark & Austria lift lockdown measures

While some EU states are lifting their strict Covid-19 lockdown measures, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Europe is still in the “eye of the storm,” with the continent’s death toll now at over 84,000.

According to the organization’s regional director Hans Kluge, cases across Europe have doubled over the past 10 days. Nearly a half of all confirmed global infections – almost one million people – have been reported on the European continent.

Kluge told a virtual press briefing that more than 84,000 people have died across the continent so far, with many more casualties to be expected.

We remain in the eye of the storm.

His comments come as some countries in Europe begin to ease their lockdown restrictions.

Notably, Denmark has already re-opened schools for its youngest children and Austria is gradually allowing some non-essential stores to open. Meanwhile, Germany’s lockdown is also set to ease, from April, 20, when some smaller enterprises will be allowed to operate again.

Kluge has, meanwhile, urged countries to lift restrictions gradually and to avoid rushing into it as “there is no fast track back to normal.”

“COVID-19 is unforgiving and has shown the ability to overwhelm even the strongest of our health systems in Europe quickly…It is imperative that we do not let down our guard,” Kluge said.

The total global death toll from the novel coronavirus currently stands at 137,193, according to figures published by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) coronavirus tracker.

