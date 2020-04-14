WHO warns that the decline in Covid-19 cases is “much slower” and asks to slowly lift measures

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that, after several weeks with social restrictions and limited economic activity, there are countries that are considering relaxing the restrictive measures or applying them. In both cases, this decision should be made with the protection of human health in mind.

“It is extremely important that the health authorities take into account the behavior of the virus, when making a decision on this type of measures. From the beginning, the WHO has stressed that it is a new virus that, for the first time, causes a global pandemic, “said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today.

“We can only talk about what we know. So far, what we have observed in several countries has given us a fairly clear picture of the coronavirus situation, how it behaves, how to contain it and how to treat it. We know it spreads fast and is deadly. Ten times more than the 2009 flu pandemic, “said Tedros.

“We know that the virus can spread more easily in crowded settings, such as nursing homes. Tracking, diagnostic tests and the care of each patient are essential to stop transmission. Also, that in some countries infection cases double every three or four days, “continued the WHO leader.

The head of the UN health agency acknowledged that while Covid-19 cases increase very quickly, they do not decrease as quickly. “The decrease in infection cases is much slower than its increase. For this reason, restrictive measures have to be removed slowly and in a controlled way, “he noted.

“You can’t do everything at once,” warned the WHO chief, as restrictions can only be lifted if adequate public health measures are in place, and among them it is of utmost importance that there is strong testing capacity. of diagnosis ”, he highlighted.

“While some countries are considering lifting the restrictive measures, others, among which are mainly low- and middle-income countries – in Africa, Asia or Latin America – are considering putting them into practice. In these countries, with a large number of inhabitants living in poverty, the measures of staying at home may not be practical, “he explained.

“Many low-income people, migrants or refugees are already living under overcrowded conditions, with few resources and reduced access to health care,” said the Ethiopian doctor. How could one survive the economic downturn if one relies on daily work to survive? Asked Tedros.

According to recent WHO reports, much of the world’s population is in danger of falling into extreme poverty if measures are taken that question access to food. It also highlights the danger that 1.4 billion children face when they do not attend school and cannot access their main source of food there.

During the press conference, Tedros mentioned that social distancing measures are only part of public health measures to combat the virus. “There are many other measures that need to be put into practice and we launched an appeal to countries to take them into account as well,” he said.

The WHO will publish an updated list of recommendations for the new coronavirus tomorrow. Among the main criteria collected by the body is to control transmission, followed by the ability of a health system to detect infections, treat and isolate the infected.

It is also important to minimize the risk of infection outbreaks in special places, such as in hospitals or nursing homes, to establish preventive measures in the workplace, schools or other essential places for the population. Finally, reduce the risk of importation of cases and inform communities regarding the new regulations.

“Countries have to weigh between taking measures to stop the mortality caused by Covid-19 or other measures that can impact their system and have economic or social consequences,” argued Tedros. “A vaccine will be necessary for transmission to be effectively braked,” he concluded. .