WHO warns young people they are ‘not invincible’ and coronavirus death toll surges past 11,000 

Spain today announced 324 new coronavirus deaths while the number of cases in the country surged nearly 5,000 up to 24,926.

Spain’s Health Ministry said today that COVID-19 deaths had risen to 1,326 from 1,002 in the space of 24 hours.

The capital Madrid remains the hardest hit in the country, according to the tally reported by the ministry.

The new numbers follow a fresh spike in both deaths and infections on Friday.

Spain has issued lockdown orders for some 46 million people who are only permitted to leave their homes for essential work, food shopping, medical reasons or to walk the dog.

Italy is Europe’s worst affected country in terms of death toll, followed by Spain and France.

News of the rising death tally comes as it was revealed that more than 31,000 people have been fined for flouting the lockdown rules announced by Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez last Saturday.

Another 350 have been arrested nationwide, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has revealed.

Police stopped a couple caught having sex in a parked car in the street in the Madrid neighbourhood of Villaverde.

They were told to go home after claiming they could not get intimate with each other where they lived because they shared with too many people.

Several people were fined by police in Alicante after they discovered they were taking it in turns to walk the same dog.

Another four people were fined after police aborted a rave at a hotel nightclub in Leganes near the Spanish capital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A South American man was arrested by police in Malaga on Thursday near the city’s Maria Zambrano train station after going up to strangers in the street and hugging them without their consent.

On Tuesday a 40-year-old woman was arrested near the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza for spitting at police officers called to her house following a disturbance. A coronavirus test on her came back positive on Thursday.

The state of emergency introduced just before midnight last Saturday in Spain limits peoples’ ability to leave their homes.

Going to work and supermarkets to buy food is allowed as is a short walk with your dog near your normal place of residence so it can relieve itself. Going for a jog or a cycle, even on your own, is not allowed.

Clothes shops, pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas are closed.

The lockdown is due to last a fortnight but Spanish government ministers have already said they expect to have to extend it and warned the next few days will be the worst so far.

German cases also rose dramatically today, up 2,705 to 16,662, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

It said a total of 47 people had died after testing positive, an increase of 16 from a tally of 31 published on Friday.

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide kicked off the weekend under a coronavirus lockdown, as the global death toll accelerated sharply and the World Health Organization warned young people they were ‘not invincible’.

The pandemic has completely upended lives across the planet, sharply restricting the movement of huge populations, shutting down schools and businesses, and forcing millions to work from home – while many have lost their livelihoods entirely.

While President Donald Trump insisted the United States was ‘winning’ the war against the virus, individual states dramatically ramped up restrictions, with New York and Illinois joining California in ordering residents to stay home.

The virus death toll surged past 11,000 worldwide, with 4,000 alone in worst-hit Italy where the daily number of fatalities has shot up relentlessly over the past week.

While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit by the virus, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that young people were also vulnerable.

‘Today I have a message for young people: you are not invincible.

‘This virus could put you in hospital for weeks – or even kill you,’ Tedros said.

‘Even if you don’t get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else.’

China on Saturday reported no new local infections for a third straight day, and the WHO said the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year, offered a glimmer of ‘hope for the rest of the world’.

But there are growing concerns of a new wave of ‘imported’ infections in the region, with Hong Kong reporting 48 suspected cases on Friday – its biggest daily jump since the crisis began.

Many of them have a recent history of travel to or from Europe.

Across Europe, governments continued to rigorously enforce lockdown measures as the continent’s most celebrated boulevards and squares remained silent and empty even as warmer spring weather arrived.

Italy reported its worst single day, adding another 627 fatalities and taking its reported total to 4,032 despite efforts to stem the spread.

The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36 per cent of the world’s coronavirus deaths and its death rate of 8.6 per cent among confirmed infections is significantly higher than in most other countries.

France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have told people to stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, and Bavaria became the first region in Germany to order a lockdown.

Britain, falling in line with its neighbours in the European Union, also announced tougher restrictions, telling pubs, restaurants and theatres to close and promising to help cover the wages of affected workers.

With virus fears gripping the United States, its largest state California – with over 1,000 cases and 19 deaths – told its 40 million residents to stay at home.

New York state, which has reported over 7,000 cases and 39 deaths, followed suit on Friday, ordering its nearly 20 million residents to do the same from Sunday evening.

Trump applauded the New York and California decisions but said he did not think a nationwide lockdown was needed.

‘Those are really two hotbeds,’ he said. ‘I don’t think we’ll ever find (a US-wide lockdown) necessary.’

Shortly after the president spoke, the governor of Illinois ordered residents of the midwestern state to stay at home and the Connecticut governor did the same.

The stay-at-home orders put the three most populous cities in the United States – New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – under lockdown.

Trump also announced Friday that the US and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border beginning on Saturday.

Meanwhile a staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washington’s response to the outbreak, tested positive for the coronavirus.

France said more than 4,000 people were fined on the first day of confinement and ministers described those breaking the rules as ‘idiots’.

The strict measures follow the template set by China, as a lockdown imposed in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, appeared to have paid off.

Europe now accounts for more than half of the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19.

Accurate figures are difficult to come by, however, as many of those who die suffer from other illnesses and infection rates are uncertain because of a lack of testing in many countries.

The shadow of the virus is lengthening across Africa and the Middle East too.

Gabon confirmed sub-Saharan Africa’s second known death, with reported cases across Africa standing at more than 900 and rising fast.

In Iran, both supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani promised the country would overcome the outbreak – but still refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.

In Latin America, Cuba and Bolivia both announced they were closing their borders, and Colombia said it would begin mandatory isolation from Tuesday.

The pandemic has sparked fears of a global recession, battering the world’s stock markets and prompting governments to push huge spending plans to limit the damage.

The global sporting calendar, shredded by the pandemic, still has one major event coming up that has not yet been called off – the 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.