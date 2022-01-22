Who was David Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s brother?

Who was Suzanne Morphew’s brother, David Moorman?

On Mother’s Day, 2020, SUZANNE Morphew was reported missing from her Colorado home.

Following Suzanne’s husband’s arrest, cops confirmed that Suzanne is no longer alive.

Suzanne Morphew has a brother, David Moorman.

After his sister went missing in 2020, Moorman claimed he organized an “army search” for her.

Sheriff John Spezze said in a press conference that 70 investigators have been working on the case in the years since Suzanne’s disappearance.

In Colorado, authorities have executed 135 search warrants, conducted over 400 interviews, and received over 1,400 tips in the case.

“I’m pleased with where we’re at; this is just the first step in a long journey,” Moorman said of Barry Morphew’s recent arrest to the Denver Post.

“It’s been a very emotional day, and we’re still processing what’s happened.”

Moorman, of Indiana, said his family is “appreciative” of the investigation’s efforts.

Following his wife’s disappearance in 2020, Barry Morphew made a video.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone out there hears this and knows who you are, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” her husband begged in the video.

“We adore you, we miss you, and your daughters are in desperate need of you.”

“I will do whatever it takes to get you back, no questions asked, no matter how much they demand.”

I love you, honey, and I desperately want you back.”

A concerned family friend matched Barry Morphew’s (dollar)100,000 reward for information on his wife’s whereabouts.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, a video of Barry Morphew being handcuffed near his home was captured on camera.

A video shows the 53-year-old murder suspect speaking to an officer in Poncha Springs while surrounded by cop cars.

According to the Daily Mail, Barry Morphew was seen with an unknown woman in February 2021, two months before he was arrested.

Morphew was seen eating dinner with a younger redhead at a Mexican restaurant in Salida before dropping her off at a hotel.

Then, two days later, he was seen in his white truck outside the Salida Comfort Inn with the same woman, conversing with her.

Suzanne, who would have been 50 years old at the time, went missing on Mother’s Day last year, and her body has yet to be found.

Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public opinion, according to police.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.