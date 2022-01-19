Who was John Belushi, and what happened to him?

What was the story behind John Belushi’s death and who was he?

John Belushi was an actor and comedian who was one half of the Blues Brothers and one of the original Saturday Night Live performers.

On March 5, 1982, Belushi was found dead in the Chateau Marmont.

Belushi was an American comedian, actor, and musician who was a founding cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He was born on January 24, 1949.

Throughout his career, Belushi maintained a personal and artistic relationship with fellow SNL star Dan Aykroyd, whom he met while working at Chicago’s Second City comedy club.

The West Compass Trio was formed by Belushi, Tino Insana, and Steve Beshekas, who were born in Chicago to Albanian American parents.

After being discovered by Bernard Sahlins, he joined The Second City, where he met Aykroyd, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Harold Ramis.

Belushi’s personal life was marred by heavy drug use, which jeopardized his comedic career; as a result of his behavior, he was fired and rehired multiple times at Saturday Night Live.

He received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

Belushi died of an accidental overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on March 5, 1982.

Belushi was commuting back and forth between his New York City and California homes in 1982, working on the screenplay for his film Noble Rot.

Belushi booked a bungalow at the Chateau Marmont, a well-known Hollywood hotel, for the final week of his life.

He was also heavily into narcotics at the time, and Ranker.com estimates that he spent around (dollar)2,500 per week on his drug habit in the months leading up to his death.

On the night of March 4, 1982, he was allegedly partying with Robin Williams, and the next day, Belushi was discovered dead in his hotel room.

When he was only 33 years old, he died of a speedball drug overdose, which was a combination of cocaine and heroin.

Police questioned and released Cathy Smith, a woman who had been with him and had supplied him with narcotics.

Beluchi made his big screen debut in National Lampoon’s Animal House, a John Landis comedy.

Bluto Blutarsky, played by John Belushi, was an obnoxious frat brother with immortal quips like “toga, toga, toga” and “food fight.”

Belushi’s other film, which came out in 1978, was a flop.

He had a minor role in the western flop Goin’ South, alongside Jack Nicholson and Mary Steenburgen.

He co-starred with Talia Shire the following year…

