Who was Robert Bruce, the star of Comic Book Men?

Who was Robert Bruce, the star of the Comic Book Men?

COMIC Book Men was filmed at Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in New Jersey and aired on AMC from 2012 to 2018.

Actor Robert Bruce was discovered dead in a storage facility on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 62.

While little is known about Robert Bruce outside of his television appearances, he was a fan favorite on the reality show Comic Book Men.

One Twitter user said, “He was my favorite part of COMIC BOOK MEN.”

“My favorite episodes were those that featured him.”

His pop culture knowledge was both educational and inspirational to me.

My heart aches for his loved ones.”

According to his IMDB page, Bruce has also worked on Burn in Hell and Shooting Clerks in addition to Comic Book Men.

Bruce’s family received condolences from the store featured on the show, which also shared a tribute to him on Twitter.

They wrote, “We were shocked to learn of Rob Bruce’s passing.”

“As a member of Comic Book Men, he shared a lifetime’s worth of pop culture wisdom with millions of CBM fans.”

His enthusiasm and knowledge will be missed.”

Bruce is said to have left behind a wife and two sons, according to Secret Stash.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

Robert Bruce was discovered dead in a storage facility in Red Bank on Friday, December 31, according to New Jersey police.

According to NJcom, the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

After not hearing from Bruce for a few days, his family reportedly became concerned, according to the outlet.

Bruce may have been living in the storage facility when he died, according to reports.

His death is not being investigated at the moment.

Detective Sean Hauschildt of the Red Bank Police Department has asked anyone with information about the case to contact him.

Comic Book Men was a reality television show that aired in the decade of 2010.

The unscripted series was filmed at Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey, and featured both employees and customers with a passion for comic books.

Kevin Smith, the shop’s owner, had a passion for filmmaking, podcasting, and television, which led to the creation of the show.

Season one aired after The Walking Dead season two and featured six one-hour episodes.

After the first season, every season after that featured half-hour episodes, and Comic Book Men lasted seven seasons.

