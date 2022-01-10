Who was Susan Berman and what happened to her?

SUSAN Berman was assassinated in her Los Angeles apartment in December 2000.

Robert Durst, the man who was convicted of her murder, died in custody on January 10, 2022.

Susan Berman was the daughter of Davie Berman, a Jewish-American organized crime figure in Minneapolis and Las Vegas who worked for infamous gangster Meyer Lanksy and the Genovese crime family.

In 1981, she wrote East Street, a novel about her life as a mobster’s daughter, for which she was paid (dollar)350,000 for the film rights, though the film was never made.

Susan claims that her father, who took over the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas from murderous gangster Bugsy Siegel, died in mysterious circumstances during an operation, despite signs that he died of a heart attack.

She was only 12 years old at the time.

She went on to work as a journalist later in life, contributing to publications such as the San Francisco Examiner.

Long-time friend Robert Durst walked her down the aisle as she married Christopher (“Mister”) Margulies in 1984.

Marguiles died in 1986 after taking too much heroin.

Susan met Durst, who is accused of murdering his first wife Kathie McCormack in 1982, while attending UCLA in the late 1960s, and the two became friends.

Susan was discovered in her Los Angeles apartment on Christmas Eve in 2000, having died the day before.

After he admitted to being one of the last people to see her before she died, cops suspected her long-time friend and real estate tycoon friend Robert Durst of foul play.

Durst was then arrested in New Orleans in March 2015 and charged with first-degree murder in Susan’s death.

Durst vehemently denied accusations that he murdered Susan at the time, but admitted to visiting her flat and discovering her body, as well as leaving a “cadaver” note for police.

Durst, 78, was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting Berman on September 17, 2021, after taking the stand and admitting he wrote the damning anonymous “confession” about her death.

Susan Berman was murdered on October 14, 2021, and Durst was sentenced to life in prison.

In August 2021, the 78-year-old testified in a Los Angeles courtroom that he broke into Susan’s home with a key she had mailed to him on Christmas Eve and discovered her bleeding on the floor.

“I did a double take,” he admitted.

Susan was lying on the floor when I arrived.

“I yelled ‘Susan!’ a few times, then dashed into her room.”

“Her eyes were shut.”

Susan’s pulse was checked, and Durst said he lifted her…

