Who was the ex-wife of Phil Spector, Ronnie Spector?

Who was Ronnie Spector, Phil Spector’s ex-wife?

Ronnie Bennet, the second wife of convicted killer and music producer Phil Spector, died of cancer on January 12, 2022.

At the time of her death, Bennett was 78 years old.

On August 10, 1943, in Spanish Harlem, New York City, Veronica “Ronnie” Bennett was born.

She was the lead singer for The Ronettes, a band that Spector managed and produced.

“Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You,” and “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up” were among their many hits in the 1960s.

Siren (1980), Unfinished Business (1987), Something’s Gonna Happen (2003), Last of the Rock Stars (2006), and English Heart (2016) are just a few of her studio albums.

Ronnie Spector is regarded as the first “bad girl of rock and roll.”

She was inducted as a member of the Ronettes into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ronnie Spector’s family confirmed her death via the singer’s official website on January 12, 2022.

Her statement read, “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face.”

“She was overflowing with gratitude and love.”

“All who knew, heard, or saw her will remember her for her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence.”

At this time, the family respectfully requests anonymity.

Spector was allegedly having an affair with Ronnie Bennett during his first marriage to Annette Merar.

In 1966, Spector divorced Merar and married Ronnie in 1968.

Ronnie Spector was the name adopted by the Ronettes singer.

She claimed in her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness that while they were married, Spector controlled her every move and put her through emotional turmoil.

Ronnie reportedly forfeited all future record earnings when the couple divorced in 1974, alleging that Spector threatened her with a “hitman.”

She wrote on Instagram after learning of his death, “It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me.”

“I knew I was working with the best when I was working with Phil Spector and watching him create in the recording studio.

“He had total command and was directing everyone.”

“There was so much to like about those days.”

Spector died on January 16th, four weeks after contracting the bug, from Covid-19 complications.

Phil Spector had three adopted children with ex-wife Ronnie: Donté Phillip, Louis Phillip, and Gary Phillip (born May 12, 1966).

Donte, who was born on March 23, 1969, told the Daily Mail that Spector was abusive to him and his brothers, and that…

