Who was the world’s first recipient of a pig heart transplant?

A man received the world’s first-ever pig heart transplant in January of 2022, making history.

The 57-year-old patient survived surgery and is now breathing without the assistance of a ventilator.

On January 7, 2022, Dave Bennett became the first human to receive a gene-edited pig’s organ.

The procedure lasted about nine hours and took place at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Bennett received a functioning heart from a one-year-old, 240-pound pig bred specifically for the transplant.

Bennett’s son, David, called the situation “a miracle.”

“I believe that was what my father asked for, and I believe he got it.”

Bennett is still on an ECMO machine to help pump blood through his body, but he can breathe on his own, and doctors plan to wean him off of it gradually.

“This is a truly remarkable breakthrough,” said Robert Montgomery, a transplant surgeon at NYU Langone and recipient of a heart transplant himself.

“This news gives me great hope for my family and other patients who will benefit from this breakthrough in the future.”

Hundreds of thousands of people are on organ transplant waiting lists every year, so scientists and doctors have spent decades attempting to figure out how to save human lives using animal organs.

Approximately 6,000 people on the transplant waiting list die each year due to a lack of a viable organ.

The organs of pigs are said to be comparable to those of humans.

Montgomery worked on a transplant surgery in September that involved inserting a pig kidney into a human.

After a follow-up surgery in December, the patient was declared brain dead.

Montgomery, on the other hand, kept the patient’s body in a machine to demonstrate that the human immune system did not immediately reject the gene-edited pig kidney.

Bennett told the Associated Press before his surgery, “It was either die or do this transplant.”

The narrator says, “I’d like to live.”

I know it’s a risk, but it’s my only choice.”

Bennett began experiencing severe chest pains in October, according to David.

Bennett’s uncontrollable arrhythmia caused him to be repeatedly rejected from donor lists after months of trying.

According to USA Today, Bennett agreed to consider surgery on December 15, 2021.

On December 20th, Maryland officials submitted a request for approval to the FDA.

On December 31, 2021, the FDA granted emergency approval to the surgery.

A week later, at 8.30 a.m. local time, the surgery began and ended at 5.30 p.m.

"I'm sure there will be a lot more detours along the way to getting our…

