Who was the first to discover electricity?

ELECTRICITY POWERS EVERY ASPECT OF OUR LIVES TODAY, FROM LIGHTING AND HEATING OUR HOMES TO MAINTAINING THE OPERATION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS.

It’s difficult to imagine life without electricity, so where did it all originate?

Around 600BC, the Ancient Greeks discovered that rubbing fur on amber could create static electricity, which led to the invention of electricity.

But it wasn’t until 1600 that William Gilbert, an English physician, coined the term “electricus” to describe the force created when two materials were rubbed together.

Following Gilbert’s work, Thomas Brown used the term “electricity” in his experiments a few years later.

The Electric Nile Cat Fish was used by ancient Egyptians to induce shocks in humans to treat headaches and nerve pain.

Ancient Romans and Persians used copper sheets in pots and vases to create batteries that could generate 0.5 volts for several days.

Because no electrically powered devices have been discovered from this period, it is thought that these batteries were used for electric therapy, similar to the Egyptian fish.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the American Founding Fathers, demonstrated that lightning is electricity in 1752 by capturing the charge from a lightning bolt in a Leyden jar and storing it for later use.

By the 1800s, concepts such as positive and negative charge, electrical conductors and insulators, and knowledge of generators had emerged.

Electricity research became increasingly focused on making it practical.

Alessandro Volta, an Italian physicist, used chemical reactions to generate electricity in 1800, much like the Ancient Persians and Romans had done hundreds of years before.

By connecting positive and negative connectors, his electric battery, the Voltaic Pile, produced a steady flow of electrical charge.

Volta is the name of the units we use today to measure the amount of pressure in an electrical circuit.

André-Marie Ampère and Hans Christian rsted, two physicists, collaborated in 1820 to prove the connection between electricity and magnetism.

Ampère is known as the “Father of Electrodynamics” and is the inventor of the Amp, a unit of constant electrical current measurement.

George Ohm, a German physicist, defined the relationship between power, voltage, current, and resistance in 1826.

His name is now associated with the fundamental unit of resistance.

In 1831, British scientist Michael Faraday invented the first dynamo, which consisted of a magnet inside a copper-wire coil.

Following Faraday, in the 1880s, Thomas Edison in the United States and Joseph Swan in the United Kingdom both created incandescent lightbulbs, the first lights that could be left on for several hours.

Albert Einstein discovered this in 1905…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.