Who was the first to discover gravity?

GRAVITY is the universal force that attracts all objects to one another and keeps us on our feet.

We take gravity for granted nowadays, but who was the first to discover this unseen force?

Sir Isaac Newton, an English mathematician, was the first to explain gravity in a way that applied to all objects in the way we know it today.

However, Newton’s explanation was not complete, and it actually drew together many ideas that scientists and philosophers had been debating for centuries.

Aristotle, a Greek philosopher who lived in the 300s BC, spoke of objects having an inner weight, heaviness, or ‘gravitas.’

In the seventh century, Indian astronomer Brahmagupta described gravity as an attractive force for the first time.

Experiments to test the idea of gravity did not begin until 1589.

Galileo Galilei, an Italian scientist, noticed that balls of various masses dropped from Pisa’s Leaning Tower all hit the Earth at the same time.

Newton then developed a complete explanation of gravity based on all of these ideas and experiments, and published his Law of Gravity in 1687.

Newton’s explanation of objects of greater mass having a stronger pull than objects of lesser mass was the most important part of his Law of Gravity at the time.

This explained how objects could be in orbit instead of spinning off into space.

Newton’s work is still at the heart of our understanding of gravity.

We use it to calculate space rocket launches, but it doesn’t accurately describe the action of gravity in all circumstances.

In 1915, Albert Einstein took the next critical step in understanding gravity.

His Theory of Relativity described how objects create a well of time and space around them into which other objects, such as light, fall.

This took the place of Newton’s concept of objects exerting force on one another, but it’s still not the whole story, and we don’t have it yet.

The Theory of Relativity holds up to the edges of blackholes, but once inside, the Universe folds in on itself and the theory collapses.

At the age of 44, Issac Newton published his explanation of gravity.

Almost everyone is familiar with the story of how he got the idea while sitting under an apple tree and an apple fell on his head.

This is a legend, but he did discover gravity by watching an apple fall and thinking about cannon balls.

He was perplexed by how objects are always drawn towards the…

