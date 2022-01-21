Who was the first to discover the smallpox vaccine?

SMALLPOX has afflicted humans for millennia, with smallpox rashes found on Egyptian mummies.

But, in 1980, the world was declared smallpox-free; how did we get there, and who do we owe our gratitude to?

Edward Jenner was the first to develop and promote a smallpox vaccine, combining medical and agricultural concepts.

Doctors had known for a long time that a small dose of smallpox made people sicker and killed fewer people.

In a technique known as variolation, they scratched material from smallpox sores into non-infected people’s skin or had them sniff it up their noses.

In his vaccine, which was first used in 1796, Edward Jenner used the same concept, but with cowpox instead of smallpox, which was not fatal to humans.

Cowpox made people feel a little sick and left them with a few spots or blisters on their hands, but smallpox killed three out of ten people who caught it and left those who didn’t die scarred for life.

When Europeans brought smallpox to the Americas during their exploration in the early 1500s, an estimated four million Aztecs died.

And, despite the availability of a vaccine, smallpox killed over three million people worldwide in the twentieth century.

Jenner’s cowpox variolation was successful, and it was from this work that he developed the smallpox vaccine.

Following this, a massive effort was made to vaccinate against smallpox, and two intensive World Health Organization (WHO) programs to eradicate smallpox were launched in the 1950s and 1960s.

In 1975, Rahima Banu, then three years old, was the last person to be infected with the more deadly Virola Major strain of smallpox, and she survived.

In 1977, Ali Maow Maalin acquired Virola Minor by chance and survived.

Janet Parker, who died of smallpox at the age of 40 after contracting it from a laboratory in 1978, was the last person to contract the disease.

Edward Jenner was an English doctor who was born in Gloucestershire in 1749 and lived until 1823, when he died at the age of 74, an impressive age for his time.

Jenner had been variolized for smallpox and got the idea to use cowpox from farm workers.

Many farm workers believed that people who contracted cowpox while milking did not contract smallpox.

Jenner attempted and succeeded for the first time in 1796.

Jenner published his work in 1801, after many more experiments.

He promoted his new method, but some people were skeptical of his vaccine because cowpox samples he sent out were occasionally contaminated with smallpox in hospitals.

Some people thought it was because they were resistant to change, and others thought it was because they were…

