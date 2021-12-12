Who were Jeremy Bechtel and Erin Foster, and where did they come from?

A DECADES-OLD cold case may have finally been solved earlier this month when a YouTuber discovered the car of two missing teenagers.

On April 3, 2000, Jeremy Bechtel, 17, and Erin Foster, 18, went missing in White County, Tennessee.

In the year 2000, Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel left Foster’s home in Sparta, Tennessee, for a party in White County, but they never returned.

The friends were last seen in Foster’s car around 10 p.m. on April 3, 2000, but the case was never solved.

Will Foster, Foster’s brother, was the last person to see the teenagers.

They had picked Will up from an arcade earlier that night before leaving for a party.

Foster’s mother, Leigh Anne, reportedly called her husband, Cecil, after she didn’t return home the next morning, and he assured her that their daughter would be back in a few days.

Foster and Bechtel were reported missing a week after they were last seen, and their families, according to The Washington Post, believe the police did not pursue the right leads in the investigation.

The parents of both missing teenagers claimed that their children’s rooms had never been searched and that no other children from the party had been questioned.

According to reports, the police pursued leads that had nothing to do with Bechtel or Foster, which led to a number of dead ends.

Wells in White County were dug up on a regular basis after Knox received reports that Bechtel and Foster had been murdered and their bodies had been dumped near a well site.

The investigation was still ongoing at the time, according to the article, but there was no forensic evidence about what had happened to the teenagers.

Jeremy Sides is an Atlanta-based YouTuber who specializes in using advanced sonar technology to solve cold cases.

When he came across the Belchter and Foster case, he decided it was worth the trip to the small Tennessee town to see if he could get more results than he had in the past.

Sides didn’t tell anyone about his visit to Sparta in late November, and despite his failure, he announced on his YouTube channel that he would return to try again.

Sheriff Steve Page of White County said he saw the video and realized Sides was using scan-sonar technology that his department didn’t have.

He went over the case again and saw signs that pointed to the teenagers who were driving down Highway 84.

He contacted Sides and asked him to assist investigators, recommending that he search the Calfkiller River.

Page requested that Sides use his side-scan sonar to locate Belchter and…

