Who were Ronnie and Reggie Kray, the Kray twins?

Who were Ronnie and Reggie Kray?

THE infamous Kray Twins were ruthless gangsters who ruled London’s underworld for twenty years.

But who were Reggie and Ronnie Kray, what crimes did they commit, and how did they die?

On October 24, 1933, the identical twins were born ten minutes apart.

They grew up in the East End with their brother Charles, having been born in Hoxton.

Charles, their father, was a second-hand clothing dealer who went on the run to avoid military service.

Jimmy “Cannonball” Lee, their maternal grandfather, encouraged them to participate in amateur boxing, which was a popular pastime among the area’s working-class boys.

Before turning professional at the age of 19, they reportedly never lost a match due to sibling rivalry.

From the start, the two fought any authority, including the Army, which they tried to avoid like their father.

They started national service in 1951, but they were too wild for the military.

By throwing tantrums, dumping their latrine bucket over a sergeant, and even handcuffing a guard to their prison bars, they managed to get a dishonourable discharge after assaulting several police officers.

Their boxing careers were cut short due to their criminal records, and they became full-time criminals.

The brothers formed The Firm, a gang that would shape their criminal activities, in the early 1950s.

They were involved in armed robberies, arson, protection rackets, assaults, and murders for nearly two decades under The Firm’s umbrella.

The twins became the public face of The Firm, while their brother Charlie provided the business brainpower behind the scenes.

One of their first moves was to purchase a dilapidated snooker club in Mile End, where they established several protection rackets.

Ronnie was found guilty of GBH in the late 1950s because of his hands-on approach to business.

Ronnie was labeled “insane” while in prison and was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

They moved to the West End in the 1960s to open Esmerelda’s Barn, a gambling club in Knightsbridge.

They were widely regarded as successful nightclub owners and members of the Swinging London scene, even persuading a peer to join them on the board of directors to give the club a respectable air.

When Ronnie Kray shot and killed George Cornell, a member of rival gang the Richardsons, at the Blind Beggar pub in Whitechapel, the twins’ fortunes changed.

At the time, no one had been convicted of the 1966 murder.

The Krays then assisted Frank Mitchell in escaping Dartmoor prison in December of that year.



