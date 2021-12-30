Who will be the 2022 American Girl doll?

Who will be the American Girl doll of the year 2022?

EACH YEAR, American Girl releases their doll of the year, complete with its own story.

The American Girl doll of the year for 2022 was revealed on Thursday, December 30.

On Thursday’s Good Morning America episode, the American Girl doll of the year for 2022 was revealed.

The first Asian American Girl doll of the year is Corinne Tan, according to American Girl.

Wendy Wan-Long Shang, an award-winning author, wrote Tan’s story.

According to the GMA website, the doll lives in Aspen, Colorado, with her ‘blended family.’

According to the GMA website, the doll’s story is about overcoming xenophobia and learning to advocate for herself.

“What I really hope is that some aspect of Corinne’s story makes readers feel seen, whether it’s because they’re Asian Americans, or because they’re part of a blended family, or because they like skiing,” Shang told GMA.

“I believe that when readers feel seen, they understand that they matter, that their experiences matter, and that they are meant to be the protagonists of their own stories!”

GMA revealed that in order to tell the doll’s story in the most authentic way possible, they enlisted the help of advisers.

Jennifer Ho, a professor of ethnic studies and president of the Association of American Studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and William Wei, a Colorado state historian and professor of modern Chinese history at the University of Colorado, were among the advisers.

AAPI Youth Rising, a student-led nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the rise in xenophobia against Asians in America, is also collaborating with American Girl.

They’re also advocating for positive change in the classroom.

According to the GMA announcement, “American Girl is supporting AYR’s ONE180 pledge by donating (dollar)25,000 to the nonprofit, which asks schools and teachers across the country to include at least one classroom lesson about Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture during the school year.”

American Girl’s doll of the year for 2022 is now available on the company’s website.

Corinne Tan will not be available in stores until January 1, 2022, the first day of the new year.

On the American Girl website, the Corinne Tan doll with her story book costs (dollar)110.

For an additional fee, people can add her accessories and other items.