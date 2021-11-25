Who will succeed Rush Limbaugh?

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative American radio host, died in February.

After a year of battling stage four lung cancer, he died on March 17, 2021.

Limbaugh, 70, dominated the airwaves with his show The Rush Limbaugh Show, which drew a weekly audience of more than 15 million listeners for more than three decades.

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over Rush’s time slot.

On June 21, at noon ET, the duo will host the premiere episode of “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

The late radio star’s show would not be replaced, according to iHeartMedia president Julie Talbott.

“We’re not going to replace Rush Limbaugh; we’re going to evolve the show with new voices—those who grew up listening to Rush and admiring him,” Talbott said.

“No one can replace Rush Limbaugh,” said Hosea Belcher, iHeartMedia Inc.’s senior vice president of affiliate marketing.

Before paying tribute to Limbaugh, Travis, 42, said that the new duo has “the unique ability to offer a perspective that many people in their 20s and 30s are desperate to hear.”

“One of the primary legacies of Rush’s show is his connection with his audience,” Travis explained.

Travis, who has hosted a Fox Sports Radio show since 2016, and Sexton, 39, who has a three-hour self-titled weekday evening show, have both worked in radio.

Rush’s death was announced on his radio show by his wife Kathryn on February 17, 2021.

Limbaugh announced in February 2020 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Although it is widely assumed that Limbaugh’s lung cancer diagnosis was linked to his smoking history, the radio host never confirmed these claims.

When it came to topics like climate change and smoking, Limbaugh often raised eyebrows during his decades as a radio host.

Limbaugh admitted that he began smoking cigarettes as a teenager and that he is unsure if he has ever completely quit.

He was a well-known cigar enthusiast who long defended tobacco use. He reportedly gave up cigarettes after a particularly bad bout with bronchitis in the 1980s.

Limbaugh was on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine in 1994, five years before he revealed he had lung cancer, and he frequently dismissed the link between secondhand smoke and cancer.

In a 2015 episode of The Rush Limbaugh Show, the 70-year-old went so far as to say that second-hand smoking can lead to long-term health problems, before going on to say that smokers deserve more respect.

“[Second-hand smoke] has been proven false by the World Health Organization, and the report has been suppressed.”

“There is no such thing as a fatality.”

There isn't a single significant…

