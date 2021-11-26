Who won first place at the National Dog Show in 2021?

Who won the National Dog Show in 2021?

THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people.

On Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 12 p.m. local time, the competition premiered on NBC.

Claire, a Scottish deerhound, was the winner of the National Dog Show in 2021.

The same dog won Best in Show for the second year in a row for the first time in the show’s history.

Claire has now defeated over 180 different dog breeds for the second time.

Angela Lloyd, her handler, said, “She’s a year older and more confident in herself.”

GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser is the championship dog’s official name.

Since its inception in 2002, the competition has grown into a Thanksgiving Day tradition for many families.

The National Dog Show is sponsored by Nestlé Purina PetCare and sanctioned by the American Kennel Club and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, and it is hosted by actors John O’Hurley and David Frei each year.

On the weekend of November 20, 2021, the show was filmed in front of a live audience at the Expo Center in Philadelphia.

Canine competitions and enhanced athletic dog exhibitions are among the highlights of the two-day event.

Each dog is placed in one of seven categories, according to the competition’s rules: terrier group, toy group, working group, sporting group, hound group, non-sporting group, or herding group.

Participants who place first in group among the dogs in each of the seven categories qualify for the Best in Show competition.

The show’s finalists this year were Claire, an affenpinscher named Chester, a German shorthaired pointer named Jade, a Lakeland terrier named MM, Kuvasz Mo’ne, Sasha the Pyrenean shepherd, and an English bulldog named Winter.

Sasha took home the award for Reserve Best in Show.

